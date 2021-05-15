$242.34 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report sales of $242.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.80 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $88.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $950.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Several analysts have commented on TALO shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of TALO opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.