$247.18 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $247.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.10 million and the highest is $247.25 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $126.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $991.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 230,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $402.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

