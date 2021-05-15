2,500 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

