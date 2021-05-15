2,595 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $86.75 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 129.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

