2,595 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $86.75 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 129.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit