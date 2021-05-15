$3.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce earnings of $3.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $2.96. Snap-on reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Snap-on by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.19. 190,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on has a one year low of $121.14 and a one year high of $259.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

