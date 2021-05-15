3,549 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60.

RBLX stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

