3,852 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

