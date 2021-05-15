3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Raised to $26.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:DDD opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

