3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 407,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average of $180.27. 3M has a 1 year low of $134.20 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

