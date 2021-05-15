$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

