$44.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $44.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.64 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $38.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $166.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.57 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $184.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.55 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.