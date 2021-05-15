4,485 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

BWA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,624 shares of company stock worth $3,714,162. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

