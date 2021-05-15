$482.73 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post $482.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.40 million to $498.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $495.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,370. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 3,097,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,888. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

