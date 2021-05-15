$564.71 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report $564.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $975.62 million and the lowest is $335.40 million. Novavax reported sales of $35.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,488.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 852.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $1,469,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $42,608,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $7,161,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $10.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.69. 4,242,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.