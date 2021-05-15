$57.25 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report sales of $57.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.60 million and the lowest is $55.90 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $45.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $226.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

