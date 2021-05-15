5,746 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.