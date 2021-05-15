5,850 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

