5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNP. Laurentian raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.21.

VNP opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.53. The company has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a P/E ratio of 88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

