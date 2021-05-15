5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNP. Laurentian raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.21.
VNP opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.53. The company has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a P/E ratio of 88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$5.01.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
