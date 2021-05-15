$6.47 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce sales of $6.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million.

HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

