6,418 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

