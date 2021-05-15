$68.69 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post sales of $68.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $281.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.39 million to $285.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $325.58 million, with estimates ranging from $317.85 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.76. 378,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.82. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

