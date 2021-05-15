684 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

NYSE LMT opened at $390.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

