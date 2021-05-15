7,700 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

