$83.95 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce $83.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.21 million and the lowest is $83.70 million. Everbridge reported sales of $65.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $354.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.04 million to $359.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $440.70 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,934. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

