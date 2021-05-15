8,500 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Change Healthcare by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,505,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

CHNG stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

