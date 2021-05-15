9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issues Earnings Results

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NMTR opened at $1.15 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,338. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 300,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

