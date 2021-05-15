$918.23 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce sales of $918.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.78 million. Colfax posted sales of $620.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFX. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Colfax by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Colfax by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after acquiring an additional 224,197 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 342,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFX traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.92. 1,377,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,124. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

