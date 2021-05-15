ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 261,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,555. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,671.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.