ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAVMY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

