Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Increased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $9,997,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

ACHC stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

