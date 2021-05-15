Acas LLC Acquires Shares of 2,358 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

