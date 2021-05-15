Acas LLC Buys Shares of 4,325 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

ARKK stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $55.52 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

