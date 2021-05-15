Acas LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $242.23 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

