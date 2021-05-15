Acas LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

