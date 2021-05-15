Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

