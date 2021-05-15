Accor (EPA:AC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.78

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Accor SA (EPA:AC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.78 ($36.21) and traded as high as €32.22 ($37.91). Accor shares last traded at €31.66 ($37.25), with a volume of 600,873 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.81.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit