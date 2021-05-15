AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AcuityAds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.21 million and a P/E ratio of 112.63. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.72.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,294,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,045,548.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.