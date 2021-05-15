Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

ADMS opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

