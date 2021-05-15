Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

ADPT opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775,033 shares of company stock worth $32,842,400. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 251,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 63.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 936,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after acquiring an additional 363,221 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 60.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

