Aeternity Reaches Market Cap of $110.12 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $110.12 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00872059 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019011 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,522,550 coins and its circulating supply is 336,701,606 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.