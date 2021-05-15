Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEVA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $7.94 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $191,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

