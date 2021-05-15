Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,286 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 5.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aflac worth $25,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

