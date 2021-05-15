Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

TSE AFN opened at C$41.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4,568.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

