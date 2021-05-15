agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a report released on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $29.96 on Thursday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.