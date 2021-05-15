Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $141.20. 20,325,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,680. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.58. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

