Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €109.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.31 ($129.77).

AIR opened at €99.57 ($117.14) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of €99.33 and a 200-day moving average of €92.16.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

