Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report sales of $846.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $853.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $843.07 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $794.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

