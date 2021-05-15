Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. 1,257,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

