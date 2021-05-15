Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

