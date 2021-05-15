Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $17.89

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $16.95. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 6,658 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

